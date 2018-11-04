Rivlin criticizes Polish Holocaust law during Yom Hashoah speak at Yad Vashem

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin criticized the controversial Polish law banning the use of the phrase “Polish death camps” during his speech marking the beginning of Holocaust Memorial Day at Yad Vashem. "Just as Germany couldn’t buy the Jews forgiveness, just as no nation can legislate their forgetting," said Rivlin.

"The Jewish people will always carry the banner of the struggle against anti-Semitism and racism. No political, diplomatic or political interest will cause us to ignore them, neither in Europe or anywhere else."