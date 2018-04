19:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Mattis: 'Ready to provide military options' regarding Syria US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that he was ready to attack Syria if President Trump ordered him to. “We stand ready to provide military options, if they’re appropriate, as the president determined," said Mattis. "We are still assessing the intelligence, ourselves and our allies, we are still working on this." ► ◄ Last Briefs