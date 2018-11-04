UN Ambassador Danny Danon leads delegation to Auschwitz

A delegation of United Nations ambassadors, led by Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon, will visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau camps in Poland on Thursday and join the March of the Living. The delegation, which includes ambassadors from Europe, Latin America and Africa, toured the synagogues and institutions of the old Jewish quarter of Krakow today.

“As we witness an increase in antisemitism around the world, and dangerous attempts to rewrite history, now more than ever we must ensure that the memories of the survivors pass on to the next generation,” said Ambassador Danon. “By joining us on this meaningful march, these ambassadors are speaking out against antisemitism and sending a message to all those who peddle in hatred,” the Ambassador concluded.