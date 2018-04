19:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Yisrael Beytenu to push bill outlawing videoing IDF soldiers on duty The Yisrael Beytenu faction will draft a bill that would make it illegal to video IDF soldiers while they are on duty. The legislation comes as a team of leftists activists caused a furor when they were documented harassing IDF soldiers on the Gaza border. ► ◄ Last Briefs