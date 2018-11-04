Alan Dershowitz meets with Trump

Alan Dershowitz, the famed constitutional lawyer, met with President Donald Trump, who may soon be mired in a constitutional crisis, and they talked about Israel.

“This was a pre-scheduled meeting to talk to the White House staff members about ongoing efforts to come to an agreement on the Middle East,” Dershowitz, who dined Tuesday evening at the White House, told Slate. “This is the third time I have met about the Middle East, and I hope to continue to have some input on the Middle East. This is the fourth president I have advised on the Middle East. And that’s the reason I came to the White House.”

Trump this week lashed out at Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating allegations of corruption and foreign influence in Trump’s campaign and presidency, after federal agents raided the properties of Michael Cohen, a longtime adviser to Trump who is a lawyer. Two women allege Cohen arranged payments to silence them about their affairs with Trum

JTA