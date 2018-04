18:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Putin says he hopes ‘common sense will finally prevail’ as US and Russia ratchet up tensions Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he hopes "common sense will finally prevail" as Russia and the US ratchet up tensions surrounding Syria. "The state of the world cannot but provoke concern. The situation in the world is becoming more and more chaotic but all the same we hope that common sense will finally prevail and international relations will take a constructive path," said Putin. ► ◄ Last Briefs