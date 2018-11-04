Israel launches fraud investigation of Apple

An Israeli government ministry has opened an investigation of Apple over its failure to disclose that software updates could slow the performance of some iPhones.

The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority, which is part of the Economic Ministry, announced Tuesday that it had launched the investigation on suspicion of consumer deception by questioning Rony Friedman, the CEO of Apple Israel.

In December, Apple acknowledged that it provided software updates that slowed the phones in order to make aging batteries last longer. The slowdown often led consumers to buy new iPhones.

JTA