Allan Dershowitz slams FBI raid of Trump's lawyer

Famed jurist Alan Dershowitz slammed the FBI's decision to raid Michael Cohen, who serves as President Trump's lawyer. Writing in The Hill, Dershowitz contended that the raid established a troubling invasion of attorney-client rights.

"Civil libertarians should be concerned whenever the government interferes with the lawyer-client relationship," wrote Dershowitz. "Clients should be able to rely on confidentiality when they disclose their most intimate secrets in an effort to secure their legal rights."

"A highly publicized raid on the president’s lawyer will surely shake the confidence of many clients in promises of confidentiality by their lawyers. They will not necessarily understand the nuances of the confidentiality rules and their exceptions. They will see a lawyer’s office being raided and all his files seized."