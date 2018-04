15:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 60-year old Arab construction worker in Mishon Adumim succumbs to his wounds A construction worker died on Wednesday after falling off a roof in the Mishor Adumim industrial zone. ► ◄ Last Briefs