Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Bennett praises Netanyahu for supporting High Court bypass clause Education Minister Naftali Bennett praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for his support of a bill that would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings. "We will support any version of the law that will be brought to vote," said Bennett after a coalition meeting on Wednesday. "With all due respect to the aggressive words, we expect the Prime Minister to act...I call on the prime minister to exhaust all the discussions and bring the law to the government's approval this Sunday, so as not to miss the historic opportunity."