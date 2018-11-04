Netanyahu slams left-wing activists harassing IDF soldiers on Gaza border

Prime Minister Netanyahu slammed left-wing activists who have been harassing IDF soldiers patrolling the Gaza border over the past week.

"I see the outrageous absurdity that people are going up to IDF soldiers, who are defending them from annihilation and are calling them terrorists. They are not calling Hamas – which openly declares its intention to destroy the State of Israel, including these protestors – terrorists. They are not calling them terrorists," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"They attack the IDF soldiers who act to thwart this destruction. There can be no greater absurdity. I think that every day, but especially today, we are all aware of the great contribution that the soldiers of the IDF make to the security and future of Israel. I am proud of our soldiers and together with all government ministers we give them all the backing they need to do their holy work."