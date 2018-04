14:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Man moderately injured after being hit by train near Netanya A man was moderately injured after being hit by a train at the Bet Yehoshua stop, near Netanya. The Netanya and Bet Yehoshua stations have been closed until further notice. ► ◄ Last Briefs