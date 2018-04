14:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Netanyahu vows to pass wide-reaching bill to reign in High Court of Justice Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to pass an expansive bill that will reign in Israel's High Court of Justice during a meeting with coalition faction leaders on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs