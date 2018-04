12:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Nissan 26, 5778 , 11/04/18 Report: Anti-Semitism mainstreamed and normalized Read more Pres. of the European Jewish Congress says anti-Semitism is no longer masked, has turned into the classic anti-Semitism of 100 years ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs