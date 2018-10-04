Gunfire heard in Shaarei Tikva in Samaria

Security forces are investigating reports of gunfire that was heard in the community of Shaarei Tikva in western Samaria on Tuesday evening.
There were no reports of injuries. Troops are searching the area.
