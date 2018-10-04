US President Donald Trump canceled his upcoming visit to South America Tuesday "to oversee the American response to Syria" following the recent chemical weapons attack which left dozens of civilians dead.
Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18
Trump cancels South America trip amid Syria tensions
