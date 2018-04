15:40 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 IDF investigation concludes: Gazan was warned before being shot Read more Video of sniper shooting Gazan rioter not from recent riots at Gaza border, but last year, IDF concludes. ► ◄ Last Briefs