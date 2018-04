15:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 US destroyer in range to fire on Syria The United States Navy's guided missile destroyer Donald Cook has left its port in Cyprus. It can now launch Tomahawk cruise missiles against targets in Syria if ordered. Such orders would be in response to the Damascus government's use of chemical weapons over the weekend. ► ◄ Last Briefs