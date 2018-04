15:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Thousands visit Mossad Harav Kook's giant book fair The institution's annual Jewish book fair takes place this week in Jerusalem. "We're not called the People of the Book for nothing." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs