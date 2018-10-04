Liberman on video: Citation for sniper- censure for camera man

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has responded to yesterday's posting of a video portraying Israeli soldiers celebrating a sniper hitting a Gazan, saying, "The sniper deserves a citation - the photographer deserves censure."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony for a municipal emergency operation center in the Golan Heights city of Katzrin, Liberman continued, "The IDF is the most moral army in the world, but when you are at the front and under tension, it brings out the nerves, so you can understand that."