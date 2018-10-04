2 arrested in try to transfer thousands of shekels to finance terror

The Border Police and Shin Bet Israel Security Agency arrested a suspect at the Meitar Crossing between Be'er Sheva' and Hevron last night when he tried to cross into Judea and Samaria. More than half a million shekels in cash that were allegedly earmarked for financing terror in Judea and Samaria were found in a search of his vehicle.

After the suspect was arrested, the soldiers searched his home in the Be'er Sheva' suburb of Tel Sheva, where additional large sums of money were found. They also confiscated media and cell phones from the house and the suspect's father was arrested.