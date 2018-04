14:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Geraldo Rivera: I wish I had publicly supported 2nd Intifada The Zionist Organization of America demands that Fox News fire the commentator for expressing support for the Second Intifada, which left more than 1,000 Israelis dead. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs