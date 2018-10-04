The Central District Court has rejected Ofer Maximov's appeal against the parole board's so he will not be released from prison at this time.
Maximov is serving an 18-year prison term for his part in embezzlement from the Commercial Bank.
Ofer Maximov's appeal for early release denied
