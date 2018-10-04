Former Mossad head: New Islamic Jihad leader will start with attacks

Former director Danny Yatom of the Mossad intelligence agency said on Tuesday that whoever replaces Ramadan Shalah as secretary-general of Islamic Jihad will try to carry out attacks against Israel from the start, according to Maariv.

Interviewed by Israel public radio against the backdrop of word that Shalah is in a coma, Yatom explained that the new man - probably Shalah's deputy - "will try to show that he is no less cruel and no less effective from a terrorist perspective, if not moreso than his predecessor." He added, "We expect to see terrorist attacks as soon as it suits the Iranian policy, because they actually control them and fund them."