Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Apple Israel CEO questioned by the Consumer Protection Authority The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority has announced that an investigation has been launched against Apple Israel due to a suspicion that it did not disclose material information to consumers about the slowdown in update versions of its cellular phones. Roni Friedman, CEO of Apple Israel, was questioned.