Iranian official: Israeli crime will not pass without response

Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who visited Damascus, said after the attack in Syria attributed to the Israel Air Force that "there will be a response to Israel's crimes."
