Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Iranian official: Israeli crime will not pass without response Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who visited Damascus, said after the attack in Syria attributed to the Israel Air Force that "there will be a response to Israel's crimes."