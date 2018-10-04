13:38
Reported

News Briefs

  Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18

Iranian official: Israeli crime will not pass without response

Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who visited Damascus, said after the attack in Syria attributed to the Israel Air Force that "there will be a response to Israel's crimes."

