Progress on bill to allow non-religious not to work on Shabbat

The Knesset Finance Committee met Tuesday morning to prepare a revised version for the second and third reading of bill, under which any person may refuse to work on Shabbat, regardless of his or her religious outlook, without this being a cause for dismissal or not being hired. Currently, the Hours of Work and Rest Law states that a person who fulfills his religious precepts may refuse to work on the day of rest, subject to the submission of an affidavit attesting to the observance of his religion.

A clause was added, allowing the Ministerial Committee on Legislation to exclude places of work for unique reasons related to the place of work. During the discussion, the number of objections to the text increased, and Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni announced that the amended version would be submitted for final approval soon, after the amendments that were raised in the discussion are incorporated.