Yad Vashem chairman: Syrian atrocities result of world's indifference

Chairman Avner Shalev of the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution has called on the international community, "not to stand aside, to act with determination, to put an end to human suffering and to provide humanitarian aid to the victims" of the weekend's chemical attack in Syria.

Addressing a seminar for the State Attorney's Office at Yad Vashem, Shalev said, "In view of the horrors of the last days of massacres of civilians, including children, in the chemical attack in Syria, it seems that the mechanisms and bodies that the international community initiated after the Holocaust to prevent the recurrence of crimes against humanity are failing to function. The shocking sights we witness here, beyond the border, are possible and sustained as a result of the indifference of the world."