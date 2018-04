12:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18 Report: Israel's ambassador to Russia summoned over attack on Syrian base Russian news agency Sputnik reported on Tuesday that the Israeli ambassador to Moscow, Gary Koren, has been summoned to a conversation regarding Monday morning's attack on an Iranian airbase in Syria. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs