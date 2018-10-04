Israel Prize laureate will speak at Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony

Author David Grossman, who lost his son Uri during the Second Lebanon War, will speak at the 13th annual "Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day" to be held on the eve of Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror. The ceremony will take place two days before the ceremony in which Grossman will receive the Israel Prize for Literature.

The Israeli-Palestinian ceremony will include Israelis who lost my relatives in terror attacks or during their military service, as well as Arabs whose relatives were shot by the security forces. Another key speaker at the ceremony will be Dr. Amal Abu Saad, widow of Bedouin Yakoub Abu Alkeyan, who was shot last year by police in Umm al-Hiran in the Negev.