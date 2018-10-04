Im Tirtzu: Hebrew U should discipline students who called for intifada

Policy Director Alon Schvartzer of the Im Tirtzu Zionist organization has called on the Hebrew University to discipline Arab students who called for and intifada Arab uprising against Israel during a protest held on Monday on the university's Mount Scopus campus in response to riots next to the Gaza security fence. Im Tirtzu held a counter demonstration in which it expressed support for the Israel Defense Forces.

Schvartzer called the protesters hypocrites, explaining, "Instead of standing with the State Israel that provides them equal rights and opportunity under law, these students opt to incite against Israel and the IDF, and support terrorism." He added, "The university must take this incitement seriously." Im Tirtzu noted in a media release that the school has taken no measures to discipline the students involved in similar protests last year.