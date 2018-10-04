11:21
3 years for Palestinian arrested in Netanya in possession of a knife

The District Court in Lod has sentenced Alaa Abu-Shanab, 21, who was arrested in Netanya in possession of a knife in 2017, to three years in prison.

The decision was made as part of a plea bargain.

