The District Court in Lod has sentenced Alaa Abu-Shanab, 21, who was arrested in Netanya in possession of a knife in 2017, to three years in prison.
The decision was made as part of a plea bargain.
News BriefsNissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18
3 years for Palestinian arrested in Netanya in possession of a knife
