  Nissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18

Report: Islamic Jihad chief in coma

Palestinian Authority media report Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Shalah has been in a coma for weeks following surgery in a Hezbollah-area hospital in Beirut.

The possibility that he was poisoned is being investigated.

