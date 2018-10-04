Palestinian Authority media report Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Shalah has been in a coma for weeks following surgery in a Hezbollah-area hospital in Beirut.
The possibility that he was poisoned is being investigated.
|
11:15
Reported
News BriefsNissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18
Report: Islamic Jihad chief in coma
Palestinian Authority media report Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ramadan Shalah has been in a coma for weeks following surgery in a Hezbollah-area hospital in Beirut.
The possibility that he was poisoned is being investigated.
Last Briefs