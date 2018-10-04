Lithuanian Holocaust law on the heels of Poland?

Against the backdrop of the crisis between Israel and Poland on the Polish Holocaust Law, the Lithuanian parliament will vote in the next few days on a law that will prohibit the sale of content containing "distorted historical data" on the Lithuanian nation, according to reports in the Lithuanian media.

Critics claim that it has the power to restrict freedom of expression over the murder of the Lithuanian Jews in the Holocaust - most of them by Lithuanian citizens. It has been perceived in Lithuania as a reaction to the controversy surrounding the publication of the Rūta Vanagaitė's book "Ours" (Mūsiškiai in Lithuanian, Mishelanu in Hebrew), in which it was claimed that, contrary to Lithuania's official position, many of the country's citizens participated in the murder of Jews during the Second World War.