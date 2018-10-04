'Traditional' soldier jailed for growing beard

A soldier in the Kfir anti-terror brigade who observes Jewish traditions has been sent to 20 days in the brig, merely because he grew a beard during the Omer period between Passover and Shavuot.

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson stated in response: "According to the orders, a soldier who maintains a religious [orthodox] lifestyle is entitled to raise a beard during the Omer, and in this case the soldier does not observe a religious lifestyle and therefore is not entitled to this exemption." The soldier's brother protested the punishment on Facebook, not only for his brother but for others who observe a traditional, if not orthodox lifestyle.