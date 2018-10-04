Shaked: Building in Har Bracha will frustrate the left

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked toured the Gav Hahar (Back of the Mountain) region of Samaria on Monday night, visiting, among other places, Har Bracha, where she met Miriam Ben Gal, the widow of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal, who was murdered in a stabbing attack. Shaked also went to console the family of Rabbi Avichai Rontzki in Itamar.

Shaked said during the tour, "Every time I am excited again by the amazing people of Har Bracha and the hilltop communities, intellectuals and people of action who have built no less than an empire. She stressed, "By building the Huwwara bypass road and building 800 housing units at Har Bracha, we will increase the security of the residents of Samaria and thwart future schemes by the left to evict Jews and hand over land."