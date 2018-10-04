MK Odeh: A murderous path that should be condemned

Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties commented, Tuesday, on the rejoicing of Israeli soldiers over the appearance of a sniper hitting a Gaza demonstrator, saying, "Such incidents are always repeated in the IDF, but disappear from the Israeli ear. To shoot live ammunition against unarmed people is the most murderous path, which must be denounced."

In the interview, Odeh evaded condemning Syria President Bashar Al-Assad, who has massacred his citizens with chemical weapons, saying, "In Syria there have been many war crimes that should be condemned - they want to hear the word 'Assad' from me, I want Syria to be democratic and united."