The Teva Tech factory in the Neot Hovav industrial area south of Be'er Sheva' has been evacuated of its employees and closed, following an acid leak.
No injuries were reported. Firefighting teams are operating at the scene.
|
09:26
Reported
News BriefsNissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18
Factory in Neot Hovav evacuated following an acid leak
The Teva Tech factory in the Neot Hovav industrial area south of Be'er Sheva' has been evacuated of its employees and closed, following an acid leak.
No injuries were reported. Firefighting teams are operating at the scene.
Last Briefs