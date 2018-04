Public Safety Minister Gilad Erdan said on Tuesday, "I back our soldiers, who are dealing with the Hamas terrorists day and night and endangering their lives on our southern border."

Referred to the video of soldiers who are happy after a Gazan was shot near the security fence, Erdan wrote on Twitter, "I suggest that all those who are shocked [by the video] to focus on exerting public pressure on the West to attack the mass murderer Assad [in Syria], not here."