Illegal school in the heart of an archaeological site razed

The Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria demolished, Monday night, an illegal school which has been built in recent weeks with the aid and funding of the European Union. in the heart of the Khirbat Zanuta archaeological site in the southern Hevron hills.

Six months ago, the Supreme Court ruled that demolition orders issued against the outpost's homes would not be implemented at this stage, subject to the fact that no further construction would take place in the compound. After the new construction was located by a land inspector from the Har Hevron Council, the Regavim movement for protection of state lands appealed to the Civil Administration to act urgently against the blatant violation of the ruling.