Five airlines which have not yet flown to Israel have applied in the past month to conduct flights to Israel over Saudi Arabia's airspace.
The airlines are reported to be from Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and India.
5 airlines seek to fly to Israel over Saudi airspace
