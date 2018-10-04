Holocaust survivor in Entebbe operation honored

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces awarded a certificate of appreciation this week to retired lieutenant colonel Aryeh Oz, a Holocaust survivor who served as a captain in the operation to rescue passengers of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv that was hijacked to Entebbe Uganda in 1976.

Also taking part in the ceremony wer Chairman Avner Shalev of the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution in Jerusalem and Chairwoman Limor Livnat of the Fund for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims, as part of the "Flower for a Survivor" project.