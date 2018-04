A conference organized by several Muslim organizations in Ontario’s Niagara region has removed an Egyptian imam from its list of speakers after B’nai Brith Canada drew attention to his history of anti-Semitic statements.

Omar Abdelkafy, an Egyptian-born preacher based in Dubai, had been listed as the keynote speaker at the Niagara Muslim Family Conference scheduled to take place on April 14. On Thursday, organizers announced on Facebook that Abdelkafy was no longer invited to participate.