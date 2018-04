U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the FBI for raiding his personal attorney Michael Cohen's office and hotel room, calling it a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

"I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt," Trump said, adding, "It's an attack on our country. It's an attack on what we all stand for."