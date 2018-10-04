The FBI on Monday raided both the home and office of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a law enforcement source told Reuters.
The New York Times reported that the FBI seized records on several topics during the raid.
|
00:44
Reported
News BriefsNissan 25, 5778 , 10/04/18
FBI raids home and office of Trump's lawyer
The FBI on Monday raided both the home and office of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a law enforcement source told Reuters.
The New York Times reported that the FBI seized records on several topics during the raid.
Last Briefs