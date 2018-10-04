23:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Israel strongly condemns the chemical-weapons attack in Syria The Foreign Ministry has issued an official condemnation of the Assad regime's attack on chemical weapons in Syria two days after it happened, saying, "Israel strongly condemns the chemical attack by Syria on East Ghoutta on April 4, exactly one year after the mass killing of the regime in Khan Sheikhun, The Syrian regime continues to commit crimes against humanity using this prohibited measure."



The ministry statement continued, "The latest attack joins dozens of cases of chemical warfare by the regime since Assad pledged to disassociate himself from these capabilities and clearly shows that Syria continues to possess deadly chemical capabilities and even to create new capabilities, thereby breaching its commitments and the decisions of the international community on the issue."