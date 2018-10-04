22:58 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 After the rain comes a warming trend It will be partly cloudy with rain beginning overnight with rain beginning in the north and along the Mediterranean coast, accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms. Scattered showers and isolaed thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday with a chance of light rain in the northern Negev. There's a slight risk of flash flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert and Dead Sea area. Temperatures will drop below average. Wednesday will see isolated showers in the north and center until noon with a slight rise in temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Clear to partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday. Additional warming on Friday will make for unseasonably high temperatures. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 16Celsius/60Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 22C/71F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 18/64,

