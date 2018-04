22:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 Nissan 24, 5778 , 09/04/18 MK Frej: IDF must put shooter from sniper video on trial MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) has responded to a video posted on social networks showing an Israel Defense Forces sniper shooting a demonstrator at the Gaza border, saying "Instead of repeating the worn-out mantra of 'the most moral army in the world,' the IDF will do well, if they act with basic morality, [and] investigate and prosecute the shooter and anyone who was involved in the shooting and hiding it." ► ◄ Last Briefs