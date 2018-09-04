It has been disclosed that Chairman Shimon Sussan of the Modiin Regional Council is one of the council's senior officials arrested on suspicion of corruption.
His detention was extended this evening at the Magistrates Court in Rishon Letzion.
Modiin Regional Council head Shimon Sussan suspected of corruption
