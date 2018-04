Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon complimented the defense establishment Monday on its activities to protect the residents of southern Israel.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sderot, he cited soldiers for leaving everything to do so, saying, "Buildings can only get up when they are there. Sderot can develop only when they are there." He concluded, "As far as the treasury is concerned, everything that is connected to security will be at their disposal, because security is above all."